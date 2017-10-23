Asahi Kasei Corp (3407.T)
3407.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,358JPY
23 Oct 2017
1,358JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥20 (+1.53%)
¥20 (+1.53%)
Prev Close
¥1,337
¥1,337
Open
¥1,356
¥1,356
Day's High
¥1,360
¥1,360
Day's Low
¥1,338
¥1,338
Volume
2,687,000
2,687,000
Avg. Vol
3,808,000
3,808,000
52-wk High
¥1,412
¥1,412
52-wk Low
¥876
¥876
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ichiro Ito
|75
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Hideki Kobori
|62
|2016
|Executive President, President, Representative Director
|
Masafumi Nakao
|64
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Richard Packer
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary
|
Yutaka Shibata
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Executive President & President of Subsidiary