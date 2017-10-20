Oji Holdings Corp (3861.T)
3861.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
598JPY
20 Oct 2017
598JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
¥598
¥598
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,659,833
2,659,833
52-wk High
¥614
¥614
52-wk Low
¥392
¥392
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kiyotaka Shindo
|64
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Executive Board, Group Co-Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Susumu Yajima
|65
|2015
|President, Executive President, Group Co-Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Kazuo Fuchigami
|65
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Vice President, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Ryoji Watari
|64
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Vice President, President of Life Industry Material Company, President of Household and Consumer Products Company, Chairman & President of Subsidiaries, Representative Dir
|
Hidehiko Aoyama
|63
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Printing and Communications Media Company, President of Subsidiary, Director