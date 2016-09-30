Edition:
United States

Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd (4005.T)

4005.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

751JPY
12:07am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥46 (+6.52%)
Prev Close
¥705
Open
¥720
Day's High
¥751
Day's Low
¥719
Volume
17,894,000
Avg. Vol
8,073,705
52-wk High
¥751
52-wk Low
¥440

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Osamu Ishitobi

73 2017 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Masakazu Tokura

67 2015 President, Executive President, Representative Director

Toshihisa Deguchi

65 2017 Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Rei Nishimoto

60 2015 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiaries, Representative Director

Kunio Nozaki

60 2014 Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
