Tosoh Corp (4042.T)
4042.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,563JPY
12:12am EDT
2,563JPY
12:12am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥51 (+2.03%)
¥51 (+2.03%)
Prev Close
¥2,512
¥2,512
Open
¥2,541
¥2,541
Day's High
¥2,567
¥2,567
Day's Low
¥2,526
¥2,526
Volume
1,386,500
1,386,500
Avg. Vol
2,078,490
2,078,490
52-wk High
¥2,696
¥2,696
52-wk Low
¥1,312
¥1,312
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Toshinori Yamamoto
|61
|2016
|Executive President, President, Representative Director
|
Koji Kawamoto
|59
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Purchasing & Logistics, Manager of Business Administration Unit, Director
|
Keiichiro Nishizawa
|60
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Research Planning, Manager of Engineering Sector, Director
|
Katsushi Tashiro
|60
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Nanyo Business Center, Representative Director
|
Masaki Uchikura
|62
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of High Functional Materials Business, Manager of Functional Product Sector, Leader of TZM Project Team, Director