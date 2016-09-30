Tokuyama Corp (4043.T)
4043.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,659JPY
12:12am EDT
2,659JPY
12:12am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥42 (+1.60%)
¥42 (+1.60%)
Prev Close
¥2,617
¥2,617
Open
¥2,649
¥2,649
Day's High
¥2,681
¥2,681
Day's Low
¥2,626
¥2,626
Volume
644,700
644,700
Avg. Vol
871,357
871,357
52-wk High
¥2,990
¥2,990
52-wk Low
¥2,070
¥2,070
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masao Kusunoki
|69
|2015
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Director
|
Hiroshi Yokota
|55
|2015
|Executive President, Representative Director
|
Hideki Adachi
|62
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Tokuyama Factory, Director
|
Akihiro Hamada
|61
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Finance, Director
|
Takeshi Nakahara
|61
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of CSR Promotion Office, Director