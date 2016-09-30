Denka Co Ltd (4061.T)
4061.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,745JPY
9:14pm EDT
3,745JPY
9:14pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥75 (+2.04%)
¥75 (+2.04%)
Prev Close
¥3,670
¥3,670
Open
¥3,725
¥3,725
Day's High
¥3,750
¥3,750
Day's Low
¥3,700
¥3,700
Volume
110,900
110,900
Avg. Vol
439,901
439,901
52-wk High
¥3,785
¥3,785
52-wk Low
¥2,185
¥2,185
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shinsuke Yoshitaka
|66
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Manabu Yamamoto
|61
|2017
|Executive President, President, Representative Director
|
Mitsukuni Ayabe
|65
|2017
|Executive Vice President, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Kenji Nakano
|66
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Norihiro Shimizu
|62
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director