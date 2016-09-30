Edition:
United States

Denka Co Ltd (4061.T)

4061.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,745JPY
9:14pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥75 (+2.04%)
Prev Close
¥3,670
Open
¥3,725
Day's High
¥3,750
Day's Low
¥3,700
Volume
110,900
Avg. Vol
439,901
52-wk High
¥3,785
52-wk Low
¥2,185

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Shinsuke Yoshitaka

66 2017 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Manabu Yamamoto

61 2017 Executive President, President, Representative Director

Mitsukuni Ayabe

65 2017 Executive Vice President, President of Subsidiary, Director

Kenji Nakano

66 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Norihiro Shimizu

62 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director
» More People

Denka Co Ltd News

» More 4061.T News