Edition:
United States

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd (4151.T)

4151.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,022JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥2,022
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,098,192
52-wk High
¥2,131
52-wk Low
¥1,424

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Nobuo Hanai

63 2012 President, Representative Director

Hiroyuki Kawai

63 2014 Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Hiroshi Sugitani

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales

Yutaka Ohuchi

2012 Managing Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources

Toshifumi Mikayama

59 2014 Managing Executive Officer, Director of Overseas Business, Director
» More People

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd News

» More 4151.T News