Mitsui Chemicals Inc (4183.T)
4183.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,330JPY
20 Oct 2017
3,330JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
¥3,330
¥3,330
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,317,944
1,317,944
52-wk High
¥3,495
¥3,495
52-wk Low
¥2,210
¥2,210
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tsutomu Tannowa
|65
|2014
|Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Masaharu Kubo
|60
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Yasuji Ohmura
|63
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Basic Materials Business
|
Shigeru Isayama
|63
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Hideki Matsuo
|61
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production & Technology, Director