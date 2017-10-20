Edition:
Mitsui Chemicals Inc (4183.T)

4183.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,330JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥3,330
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,317,944
52-wk High
¥3,495
52-wk Low
¥2,210

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Tsutomu Tannowa

65 2014 Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Masaharu Kubo

60 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Yasuji Ohmura

63 2016 Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Basic Materials Business

Shigeru Isayama

63 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director

Hideki Matsuo

61 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production & Technology, Director
