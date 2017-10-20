Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp (4188.T)
4188.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,124JPY
20 Oct 2017
1,124JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥14 (+1.22%)
¥14 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
¥1,110
¥1,110
Open
¥1,122
¥1,122
Day's High
¥1,125
¥1,125
Day's Low
¥1,109
¥1,109
Volume
5,220,700
5,220,700
Avg. Vol
6,059,029
6,059,029
52-wk High
¥1,140
¥1,140
52-wk Low
¥629
¥629
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi
|70
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiaries
|
Hitoshi Ohchi
|64
|2015
|Executive President, Representative Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Kenkichi Kosakai
|63
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Noriyoshi Ohira
|64
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Shushichi Yoshimura
|63
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director