Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd (4272.T)
4272.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,795JPY
12:11am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥26 (+1.47%)
Prev Close
¥1,769
Open
¥1,798
Day's High
¥1,803
Day's Low
¥1,786
Volume
277,700
Avg. Vol
693,587
52-wk High
¥1,822
52-wk Low
¥1,132
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masanobu Suzuki
|66
|2015
|President, Executive President, Representative Director
|
Toshio Kawafuji
|64
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Safety Systems Business, Representative Director
|
Atsuhiro Wakimoto
|59
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Senior Director of Sales in Main Safety Systems Business Unit, Director
|
Shizuhiro Nambu
|60
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Medicine Business, Director
|
Toshio Shibuya
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Strategy, Chief Director of Research & Development, Director