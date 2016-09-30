Dentsu Inc (4324.T)
4324.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,070JPY
12:15am EDT
5,070JPY
12:15am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥-40 (-0.78%)
¥-40 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
¥5,110
¥5,110
Open
¥5,160
¥5,160
Day's High
¥5,160
¥5,160
Day's Low
¥5,030
¥5,030
Volume
795,000
795,000
Avg. Vol
1,054,456
1,054,456
52-wk High
¥6,550
¥6,550
52-wk Low
¥4,425
¥4,425
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Toshihiro Yamamoto
|59
|2017
|Executive President, Representative Director
|
Shoichi Nakamoto
|66
|2017
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Tim Andree
|56
|2013
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary, Director
|
Yoshio Takada
|62
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Wataru Mochizuki
|61
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
- Japan's Dentsu gets only small fine for overtime breaches despite outcry |
- CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Japan ad agency Dentsu fined for making employees do too much overtime
- CORRECTED-Japan ad agency Dentsu fined for making employees do too much overtime - media
- BRIEF-Nikkei Inc., TV Tokyo Holdings, TBS & other Japanese media firms to form JV - Nikkei
- Japan government names and shames 'black' companies violating labor laws