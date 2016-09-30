Kao Corp (4452.T)
4452.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
7,194JPY
12:15am EDT
7,194JPY
12:15am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥-71 (-0.98%)
¥-71 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
¥7,265
¥7,265
Open
¥7,300
¥7,300
Day's High
¥7,308
¥7,308
Day's Low
¥7,181
¥7,181
Volume
937,900
937,900
Avg. Vol
1,499,492
1,499,492
52-wk High
¥7,308
¥7,308
52-wk Low
¥4,888
¥4,888
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michitaka Sawada
|61
|2012
|Executive President, Representative Director
|
Toshiaki Takeuchi
|58
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Executive President of Subsidiaries, Representative Director
|
Katsuhiko Yoshida
|63
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Yoshihiro Hasebe
|57
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Hideko Aoki
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Quality Assurance