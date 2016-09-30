Edition:
United States

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T)

4502.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

6,320JPY
10:25pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥-6 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
¥6,326
Open
¥6,360
Day's High
¥6,382
Day's Low
¥6,314
Volume
746,800
Avg. Vol
1,878,815
52-wk High
¥6,382
52-wk Low
¥4,321

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Yasuchika Hasegawa

71 2015 Chairman of the Board

Christophe Weber

50 2015 President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Shinji Honda

58 2016 President of Subsidiary, Corporate Strategy Office, Director

Andrew Plump

51 2015 Chief Medical & Scientific Officer, Director

Masato Iwasaki

58 2015 President of Japan Pharma Business Unit, Director
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd News

