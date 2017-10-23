Astellas Pharma Inc (4503.T)
4503.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,519JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥-6 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
¥1,524
Open
¥1,533
Day's High
¥1,538
Day's Low
¥1,518
Volume
3,962,000
Avg. Vol
7,095,910
52-wk High
¥1,688
52-wk Low
¥1,332
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yoshihiko Hatanaka
|60
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Chikashi Takeda
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer
|
Fumiaki Sakurai
|2017
|Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, Executive Officer
|
Kenji Yasukawa
|57
|2017
|Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Commercial Officer, Representative Director
|
Linda Friedman
|2017
|General Counsel
