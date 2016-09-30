Shionogi & Co Ltd (4507.T)
4507.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
6,199JPY
12:15am EDT
6,199JPY
12:15am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥10 (+0.16%)
¥10 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
¥6,189
¥6,189
Open
¥6,219
¥6,219
Day's High
¥6,230
¥6,230
Day's Low
¥6,180
¥6,180
Volume
522,700
522,700
Avg. Vol
1,245,533
1,245,533
52-wk High
¥6,433
¥6,433
52-wk Low
¥4,818
¥4,818
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Motozo Shiono
|70
|2008
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Isao Teshirogi
|57
|2008
|President, Representative Director
|
Koji Hanasaki
|2016
|Senior Executive Officer, Director of Accounting & Finance
|
Takuko Sawada
|62
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Strategy, Director
|
Takuo Fukuda
|2016
|Senior Executive Officer
- BRIEF-Shionogi and Purdue Pharma announce U.S availability of Symproic (naldemedine)
- BRIEF-Shionogi says Lusutrombopag met primary, secondary endpoints in phase 3 study
- Shire, Shionogi's ADHD drug for adults clears late-stage trial in Japan
- BRIEF-Shire and Shionogi announce positive topline results for Intuniv