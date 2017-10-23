Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4519.T)
4519.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,410JPY
23 Oct 2017
23 Oct 2017
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥100 (+1.88%)
¥100 (+1.88%)
Prev Close
¥5,310
¥5,310
Open
¥5,400
¥5,400
Day's High
¥5,410
¥5,410
Day's Low
¥5,350
¥5,350
Volume
478,000
478,000
Avg. Vol
857,685
857,685
52-wk High
¥5,410
¥5,410
52-wk Low
¥3,010
¥3,010
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Osamu Nagayama
|70
|2012
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Tatsuro Kosaka
|64
|2012
|President, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director
|
Motoo Ueno
|59
|2012
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Yoshio Itaya
|63
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Senior Manager of Finance, Director
|
Toshiaki Itagaki
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of Finance & Accounting, Senior Manager of IT
- BRIEF-Chugai Pharmaceutical aims to increase core oper profit to more than 100 bln Yen in year ending Dec. 2019 - Nikkei
- BRIEF-Chugai Pharmaceutical sells trusted beneficial rights of property
- BRIEF- Baxalta files lawsuit against Chugai Pharmaceutical and Genentech
- BRIEF-Chugai Pharmaceutical to retire treasury shares