Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T)
4523.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
6,062JPY
12:15am EDT
6,062JPY
12:15am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥37 (+0.61%)
¥37 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
¥6,025
¥6,025
Open
¥6,066
¥6,066
Day's High
¥6,084
¥6,084
Day's Low
¥6,033
¥6,033
Volume
351,500
351,500
Avg. Vol
696,025
696,025
52-wk High
¥7,280
¥7,280
52-wk Low
¥5,496
¥5,496
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Haruo Naito
|69
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Ryohei Yanagi
|55
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief IR Officer
|
Hideki Hayashi
|59
|2016
|Representative Executive Officer, Chief Information Officer
|
Junichi Asatani
|56
|2014
|Chief Compliance Officer, Executive Officer
|
Kenta Takahashi
|57
|2016
|General Counsel, Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
- BRIEF-Eisai Co signs agreement with Grupo Biotoscana granting GBT exclusive licensing rights
- BRIEF-FDA approves Eisai's Fycompa for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial-onset seizures
- BRIEF-Eisai submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for lenvatinib in first-line hepatocellular carcinoma
- BRIEF-Oncology Venture and Eisai forge exclusive global license agreement for clinical stage oncology drug PARP inhibitor E7449 / 2X-121
- BRIEF-Oncology Venture Sweden and Eisai sign exclusive global license agreement