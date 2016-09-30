Edition:
United States

Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T)

4523.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

6,062JPY
12:15am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥37 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
¥6,025
Open
¥6,066
Day's High
¥6,084
Day's Low
¥6,033
Volume
351,500
Avg. Vol
696,025
52-wk High
¥7,280
52-wk Low
¥5,496

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Haruo Naito

69 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Director

Ryohei Yanagi

55 2015 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief IR Officer

Hideki Hayashi

59 2016 Representative Executive Officer, Chief Information Officer

Junichi Asatani

56 2014 Chief Compliance Officer, Executive Officer

Kenta Takahashi

57 2016 General Counsel, Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
Eisai Co Ltd News

