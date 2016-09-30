Terumo Corp (4543.T)
4543.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,675JPY
12:14am EDT
4,675JPY
12:14am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥35 (+0.75%)
¥35 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
¥4,640
¥4,640
Open
¥4,675
¥4,675
Day's High
¥4,680
¥4,680
Day's Low
¥4,645
¥4,645
Volume
618,000
618,000
Avg. Vol
988,655
988,655
52-wk High
¥4,715
¥4,715
52-wk Low
¥3,820
¥3,820
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Takayoshi Mimura
|64
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Shinjiro Sato
|56
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Ryo Nishihata
|2016
|Senior Executive Officer, Chief Accounting & Financial Officer, Director of Finance
|
Hiroaki Kasukawa
|2017
|Chief Technology Officer, Executive Officer
|
Katsuya Takeuchi
|2016
|Chief Information Officer, Executive Officer, Director of Information Strategy