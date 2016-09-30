Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd (4568.T)
4568.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,538JPY
12:01am EDT
2,538JPY
12:01am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥23 (+0.91%)
¥23 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
¥2,516
¥2,516
Open
¥2,535
¥2,535
Day's High
¥2,544
¥2,544
Day's Low
¥2,527
¥2,527
Volume
571,300
571,300
Avg. Vol
2,206,470
2,206,470
52-wk High
¥2,800
¥2,800
52-wk Low
¥2,192
¥2,192
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Joji Nakayama
|67
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Sunao Manabe
|62
|2017
|Executive President, President, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director
|
Kazunori Hirokawa
|66
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Representative Director
|
Kentaro Takamura
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Finance & Accounting in Main Business Strategy Unit
|
Satoru Kimura
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Medicine Sales
