Edition:
United States

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd (4578.T)

4578.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,784JPY
12:15am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥12 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
¥4,772
Open
¥4,800
Day's High
¥4,822
Day's Low
¥4,771
Volume
751,600
Avg. Vol
1,181,109
52-wk High
¥5,895
52-wk Low
¥4,290

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ichiro Ohtsuka

52 2015 Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Tatsuo Higuchi

67 2015 President, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Sadanobu Tobe

76 2014 President of Subsidiary, Director

Atsumasa Makise

59 2010 Senior Managing Director

Yoshiro Matsuo

56 2016 Senior Managing Director
» More People

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd News

» More 4578.T News