Konica Minolta Inc (4902.T)
4902.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
981JPY
12:19am EDT
981JPY
12:19am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥6 (+0.62%)
¥6 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
¥975
¥975
Open
¥984
¥984
Day's High
¥985
¥985
Day's Low
¥975
¥975
Volume
1,278,300
1,278,300
Avg. Vol
3,444,558
3,444,558
52-wk High
¥1,226
¥1,226
52-wk Low
¥836
¥836
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masatoshi Matsuzaki
|67
|2014
|Chairman of the Board of Directors, Director
|
Shoei Yamana
|62
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Seiji Hatano
|57
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Kunihiro Koshizuka
|61
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Shingo Asai
|60
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production
- BRIEF- Konica Minolta unit and INCJ buy Ambry Genetics
- EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 6)
- BRIEF-R&I affirms Konica Minolta's rating at "A" and says stable outlook-R&I
- Konica Minolta to buy Ambry Genetics, deal worth up to $1 billion
- UPDATE 1-Konica Minolta to buy Ambry Genetics, deal worth up to $1 bln