Shiseido Co Ltd (4911.T)
4911.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,850JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masahiko Uotani
|62
|2015
|Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Norio Tadakawa
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer
|
Tsunehiko Iwai
|64
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Technology Innovation, Representative Director
|
Jun Aoki
|60
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Creative, Chief Director of Human Resources, Director of Human Resources, Director
|
Yoichi Shimatani
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Research & Development
