Showa Shell Sekiyu KK (5002.T)
5002.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,270JPY
20 Oct 2017
1,270JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥-6 (-0.47%)
¥-6 (-0.47%)
Prev Close
¥1,276
¥1,276
Open
¥1,270
¥1,270
Day's High
¥1,276
¥1,276
Day's Low
¥1,260
¥1,260
Volume
995,800
995,800
Avg. Vol
1,588,699
1,588,699
52-wk High
¥1,310
¥1,310
52-wk Low
¥910
¥910
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Minoru Takeda
|74
|2015
|Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Tsuyoshi Kameoka
|60
|2015
|President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Takashi Sakata
|2016
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Accounting & Finance
|
Tomonori Okada
|63
|2016
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Makoto Abe
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer
- BRIEF-Daodaoquan Grain and Oil sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 30 pct to up 10 pct
- BRIEF-Daodaoquan Grain and Oil announces FY 2017 interim dividend payment
- Idemitsu moves closer to Showa Shell deal after court nod to share sale
- UPDATE 3-Idemitsu moves closer to Showa Shell deal after court nod to share sale
- Court rejects Idemitsu family petition to block new share issue -Nikkei