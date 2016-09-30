Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd (5101.T)
5101.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,554JPY
12:19am EDT
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tadanobu Nagumo
|70
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Masataka Yamaishi
|55
|2017
|President, Chief Director of Business Planning, Representative Director
|
Hikomitsu Noji
|58
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
|
Osamu Mikami
|55
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales, Director
|
Hideto Katsuragawa
|57
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director