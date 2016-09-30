Bridgestone Corp (5108.T)
5108.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,542JPY
12:19am EDT
5,542JPY
12:19am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥28 (+0.51%)
¥28 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
¥5,514
¥5,514
Open
¥5,562
¥5,562
Day's High
¥5,562
¥5,562
Day's Low
¥5,512
¥5,512
Volume
1,495,300
1,495,300
Avg. Vol
2,091,376
2,091,376
52-wk High
¥5,562
¥5,562
52-wk Low
¥3,680
¥3,680
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masaaki Tsuya
|65
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Chairman of BIOC
|
Akihiro Eto
|57
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Kazuhisa Nishigai
|66
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of BIOC, Director
|
Masayuki Ishii
|2016
|Chief Human Rights Officer, Chief Information Officer, Chief Risk Officer, Executive Officer
|
Shuichi Ishibashi
|63
|2016
|Exec VP, Chief Quality Mgmt Officer, Exec Chmn of Global Mining & Agric Sol Co, Exec Chmn of Diversified Products Sol Co, CEO of Global Mining & Agric Sol Co, CEO of Diversified Products Sol Co