Edition:
United States

Asahi Glass Co Ltd (5201.T)

5201.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,335JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥30 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
¥4,305
Open
¥4,335
Day's High
¥4,340
Day's Low
¥4,310
Volume
359,800
Avg. Vol
824,706
52-wk High
¥5,050
52-wk Low
¥3,320

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kazuhiko Ishimura

62 2015 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Takuya Shimamura

60 2015 Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Shinji Miyaji

58 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Safety Assurance Export Control, Director of Business Planning, Director

Toshiro Kasuya

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Accounting & Finance

Yoshinori Hirai

57 2016 Chief Technology Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology, Director
» More People

Asahi Glass Co Ltd News