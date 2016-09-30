Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd (5202.T)
5202.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
915JPY
12:18am EDT
915JPY
12:18am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥16 (+1.78%)
¥16 (+1.78%)
Prev Close
¥899
¥899
Open
¥910
¥910
Day's High
¥917
¥917
Day's Low
¥907
¥907
Volume
585,800
585,800
Avg. Vol
980,919
980,919
52-wk High
¥997
¥997
52-wk Low
¥720
¥720
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gunter Zorn
|63
|2014
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Independent Director
|
Shigeki Mori
|58
|2015
|President, Representative Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Kenichi Morooka
|59
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Vice President, Director
|
Iain Smith
|Executive Officer, Director in charge of Group Finance in Accounting Unit in Group Function Division
|
Clemens Miller
|57
|2012
|Chief Operating Officer, Vice President, Representative Executive Officer, Director