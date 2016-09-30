Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd (5232.T)
5232.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
512JPY
12:14am EDT
512JPY
12:14am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥7 (+1.39%)
¥7 (+1.39%)
Prev Close
¥505
¥505
Open
¥511
¥511
Day's High
¥514
¥514
Day's Low
¥509
¥509
Volume
1,306,000
1,306,000
Avg. Vol
2,411,898
2,411,898
52-wk High
¥559
¥559
52-wk Low
¥367
¥367
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Fukuichi Sekine
|66
|2011
|President, Representative Director
|
Yushi Suga
|65
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Katsuji Mukai
|62
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Shigemi Yamamoto
|62
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Isao Yoshitomi
|62
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director