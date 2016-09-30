Edition:
United States

Taiheiyo Cement Corp (5233.T)

5233.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,465JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥60 (+1.36%)
Prev Close
¥4,405
Open
¥4,450
Day's High
¥4,480
Day's Low
¥4,430
Volume
328,100
Avg. Vol
836,937
52-wk High
¥4,580
52-wk Low
¥2,780

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Shuji Fukuda

65 2012 President, Representative Director

Ken Kikuchi

62 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Overseas Business, Director

Yuichi Kitabayashi

61 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director

Kunihiro Ando

59 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Ichiro Egami

59 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Overseas Business, Director
Taiheiyo Cement Corp News

