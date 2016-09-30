NGK Insulators Ltd (5333.T)
5333.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,197JPY
12:16am EDT
2,197JPY
12:16am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥8 (+0.37%)
¥8 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
¥2,189
¥2,189
Open
¥2,195
¥2,195
Day's High
¥2,203
¥2,203
Day's Low
¥2,185
¥2,185
Volume
833,500
833,500
Avg. Vol
1,365,274
1,365,274
52-wk High
¥2,578
¥2,578
52-wk Low
¥1,800
¥1,800
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Eiji Hamamoto
|67
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Taku Ohshima
|60
|2014
|President, Representative Director
|
Yukihisa Takeuchi
|61
|2015
|Vice President, Chief Director of Research & Development, Representative Director
|
Ryohei Iwasaki
|56
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Hiroshi Kanie
|59
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Ceramics Business, Manager of Nagoya Business Center, Director