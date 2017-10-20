Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp (5401.T)
5401.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,676JPY
20 Oct 2017
2,676JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
¥2,676
¥2,676
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
3,361,696
3,361,696
52-wk High
¥2,912
¥2,912
52-wk Low
¥1,994
¥1,994
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shoji Muneoka
|71
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Kosei Shindo
|67
|2014
|President, Representative Director
|
Shinji Fujino
|61
|2016
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Eiji Hashimoto
|61
|2016
|Vice President, Chief Director of Global Business Promotion, Representative Director
|
Yasumitsu Saeki
|62
|2016
|Vice President, Representative Director
