Edition:
United States

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp (5401.T)

5401.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,676JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥2,676
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,361,696
52-wk High
¥2,912
52-wk Low
¥1,994

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Shoji Muneoka

71 2014 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Kosei Shindo

67 2014 President, Representative Director

Shinji Fujino

61 2016 Vice President, Representative Director

Eiji Hashimoto

61 2016 Vice President, Chief Director of Global Business Promotion, Representative Director

Yasumitsu Saeki

62 2016 Vice President, Representative Director
» More People

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp News

» More 5401.T News