Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T)
5406.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
868JPY
10:29pm EDT
868JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥0 (+0.00%)
¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥868
¥868
Open
¥887
¥887
Day's High
¥889
¥889
Day's Low
¥865
¥865
Volume
26,759,400
26,759,400
Avg. Vol
14,555,624
14,555,624
52-wk High
¥1,395
¥1,395
52-wk Low
¥774
¥774
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hiroya Kawasaki
|62
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, President, Representative Director
|
Kazuhide Naraki
|63
|2016
|President of Subsidiary, Non-Executive Director
|
Akira Kaneko
|62
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Manager of Aluminum & Copper Business, Representative Director
|
Yoshinori Onoe
|61
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Manager of Iron & Steel Business, Representative Director
|
Naoto Umehara
|62
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director
- Japan's Kobe Steel says violated statutory standards, losing customers |
- WRAPUP2-Japan's Kobe Steel says violated statutory standards, losing customers
- BRIEF-Japan industry ministry tells Kobe Steel to expedite investigation
- Kobe Steel halts shipping of 43 pct of copper products from Hatano plant
- WRAPUP 1-Japan's Kobe Steel says violated statutory standards, losing customers