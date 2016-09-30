JFE Holdings Inc (5411.T)
5411.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,365JPY
12:24am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥52 (+2.25%)
Prev Close
¥2,313
Open
¥2,326
Day's High
¥2,369
Day's Low
¥2,316
Volume
1,816,800
Avg. Vol
3,766,703
52-wk High
¥2,369
52-wk Low
¥1,345
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Eiji Hayashida
|67
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Shinichi Okada
|64
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Koji Kakigi
|64
|2015
|President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Naosuke Oda
|64
|2017
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Hajime Ohshita
|59
|2017
|President of Subsidiary, Director
