Pacific Metals Co Ltd (5541.T)
5541.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,290JPY
12:24am EDT
3,290JPY
12:24am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥120 (+3.79%)
¥120 (+3.79%)
Prev Close
¥3,170
¥3,170
Open
¥3,230
¥3,230
Day's High
¥3,330
¥3,330
Day's Low
¥3,205
¥3,205
Volume
250,100
250,100
Avg. Vol
281,277
281,277
52-wk High
¥4,250
¥4,250
52-wk Low
¥2,710
¥2,710
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Akira Sasaki
|67
|2014
|President, Representative Director
|
Tamaki Fujiyama
|66
|2014
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Kazuyuki Sugai
|64
|2014
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Tetsuo Hatakeyama
|65
|2014
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Etsuro Kashu
|66
|2014
|Managing Executive Officer, Director