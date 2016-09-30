Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co Ltd (5703.T)
5703.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
343JPY
12:22am EDT
343JPY
12:22am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥8 (+2.39%)
¥8 (+2.39%)
Prev Close
¥335
¥335
Open
¥340
¥340
Day's High
¥345
¥345
Day's Low
¥339
¥339
Volume
2,448,100
2,448,100
Avg. Vol
4,201,585
4,201,585
52-wk High
¥353
¥353
52-wk Low
¥223
¥223
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ichiro Okamoto
|60
|2015
|President, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Shozo Hamamura
|62
|2015
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Hiroyasu Hiruma
|61
|2014
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Masao Imasu
|74
|2013
|Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
|
Mikio Shimizu
|65
|2013
|President of Subsidiary, Director