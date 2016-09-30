Edition:
United States

Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co Ltd (5703.T)

5703.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

343JPY
12:22am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥8 (+2.39%)
Prev Close
¥335
Open
¥340
Day's High
¥345
Day's Low
¥339
Volume
2,448,100
Avg. Vol
4,201,585
52-wk High
¥353
52-wk Low
¥223

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ichiro Okamoto

60 2015 President, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Shozo Hamamura

62 2015 President of Subsidiary, Director

Hiroyasu Hiruma

61 2014 President of Subsidiary, Director

Masao Imasu

74 2013 Chairman of Subsidiary, Director

Mikio Shimizu

65 2013 President of Subsidiary, Director
Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co Ltd News

