Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd (5706.T)
5706.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,640JPY
12:23am EDT
5,640JPY
12:23am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥110 (+1.99%)
¥110 (+1.99%)
Prev Close
¥5,530
¥5,530
Open
¥5,560
¥5,560
Day's High
¥5,670
¥5,670
Day's Low
¥5,520
¥5,520
Volume
743,600
743,600
Avg. Vol
903,398
903,398
52-wk High
¥6,080
¥6,080
52-wk Low
¥2,080
¥2,080
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Keiji Nishida
|60
|2016
|President, Representative Director
|
Takeshi No
|55
|2016
|Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Engineered Materials Business, Representative Director
|
Isshi Hisaoka
|59
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Metals Business, Director
|
Takashi Ohshima
|58
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning, Director of Business Planning, Director
|
Hisakazu Kibe
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Senior Director of Related Business, Senior Director of Copper Business in Main Metals Business Unit