Toho Zinc Co Ltd (5707.T)
5707.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,100JPY
11:30pm EDT
5,100JPY
11:30pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥90 (+1.80%)
¥90 (+1.80%)
Prev Close
¥5,010
¥5,010
Open
¥5,060
¥5,060
Day's High
¥5,150
¥5,150
Day's Low
¥5,030
¥5,030
Volume
86,100
86,100
Avg. Vol
310,282
310,282
52-wk High
¥6,450
¥6,450
52-wk Low
¥3,480
¥3,480
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kimiyasu Marusaki
|59
|2017
|President, Chief Director of Zinc & Lead Business, Representative Director
|
Masaaki Yamagishi
|58
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Administration, Senior Director of System, Director of Business Planning, Director of Finance, Director
|
Tsutomu Imai
|63
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Manager of Chigirishima Smelter & Refinery Center, Director
|
Takero Akiyama
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Machine Parts Business, Manager of Annaka Smelter & Refinery Center
|
Toshio Shimamura
|62
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer