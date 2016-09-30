Mitsubishi Materials Corp (5711.T)
5711.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,155JPY
10:29pm EDT
4,155JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥55 (+1.34%)
¥55 (+1.34%)
Prev Close
¥4,100
¥4,100
Open
¥4,145
¥4,145
Day's High
¥4,180
¥4,180
Day's Low
¥4,130
¥4,130
Volume
320,300
320,300
Avg. Vol
719,732
719,732
52-wk High
¥4,180
¥4,180
52-wk Low
¥2,757
¥2,757
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hiroshi Yao
|70
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Akira Takeuchi
|62
|2015
|President, Representative Director
|
Osamu Iida
|60
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Senior Director of Technology, Representative Director
|
Naoki Ono
|60
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Business Strategy, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Nobuo Shibano
|60
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director