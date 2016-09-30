Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd (5713.T)
5713.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,337JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥53 (+1.24%)
Prev Close
¥4,284
Open
¥4,300
Day's High
¥4,338
Day's Low
¥4,281
Volume
1,240,400
Avg. Vol
2,575,355
52-wk High
¥4,338
52-wk Low
¥2,613
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yoshiaki Nakazato
|64
|2013
|President, Executive President, Representative Director
|
Takeshi Kubota
|62
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Vice President, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Harumasa Kurokawa
|60
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Materials Business, Director
|
Hiroyuki Asai
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Public Relations & Investor Relations
|
Akira Nozaki
|57
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Metals Business, Director