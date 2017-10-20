Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd (5802.T)
5802.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,857JPY
20 Oct 2017
1,857JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
¥1,857
¥1,857
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,660,898
2,660,898
52-wk High
¥1,949
¥1,949
52-wk Low
¥1,334
¥1,334
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masayoshi Matsumoto
|72
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Osamu Inoue
|64
|2017
|President, Representative Director
|
Mitsuo Nishida
|69
|2017
|Vice President, Chief Director of Production Technology, Chief Director of Automobile Business, Representative Director
|
Fumikiyo Uchioke
|68
|2015
|Vice President, Chief Director of New Business Development, Representative Director
|
Makoto Tani
|60
|2017
|Senior Managing Director, Representative Director