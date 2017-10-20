Edition:
United States

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd (5802.T)

5802.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,857JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥1,857
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,660,898
52-wk High
¥1,949
52-wk Low
¥1,334

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Masayoshi Matsumoto

72 2017 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Osamu Inoue

64 2017 President, Representative Director

Mitsuo Nishida

69 2017 Vice President, Chief Director of Production Technology, Chief Director of Automobile Business, Representative Director

Fumikiyo Uchioke

68 2015 Vice President, Chief Director of New Business Development, Representative Director

Makoto Tani

60 2017 Senior Managing Director, Representative Director
» More People

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd News

» More 5802.T News