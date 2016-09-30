Fujikura Ltd (5803.T)
5803.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
916JPY
10:29pm EDT
916JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥13 (+1.44%)
¥13 (+1.44%)
Prev Close
¥903
¥903
Open
¥914
¥914
Day's High
¥919
¥919
Day's Low
¥901
¥901
Volume
1,096,400
1,096,400
Avg. Vol
1,526,682
1,526,682
52-wk High
¥1,030
¥1,030
52-wk Low
¥564
¥564
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yoichi Nagahama
|67
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Masahiko Ito
|60
|2016
|President, Representative Director
|
Takashi Sato
|66
|2014
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Hideyuki Hosoya
|58
|2017
|Managing Director
|
Tetsu Ito
|57
|2017
|Managing Director