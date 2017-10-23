Amada Holdings Co Ltd (6113.T)
6113.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,313JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥23 (+1.78%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mitsuo Okamoto
|74
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Tsutomu Isobe
|56
|2015
|President, Chief Director of Business Administration, Director
|
Hidekazu Kudo
|53
|2017
|Director, Chief Director of Finance
|
Atsushige Abe
|55
|2017
|Senior Managing Director, President of Subsidiary
|
Kotaro Shibata
|64
|2017
|Senior Managing Director, President of Subsidiary