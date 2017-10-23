Edition:
United States

Amada Holdings Co Ltd (6113.T)

6113.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,313JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥23 (+1.78%)
Prev Close
¥1,290
Open
¥1,300
Day's High
¥1,315
Day's Low
¥1,295
Volume
750,800
Avg. Vol
1,712,766
52-wk High
¥1,383
52-wk Low
¥1,087

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mitsuo Okamoto

74 2015 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Tsutomu Isobe

56 2015 President, Chief Director of Business Administration, Director

Hidekazu Kudo

53 2017 Director, Chief Director of Finance

Atsushige Abe

55 2017 Senior Managing Director, President of Subsidiary

Kotaro Shibata

64 2017 Senior Managing Director, President of Subsidiary
Amada Holdings Co Ltd News

