Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd (6178.T)

6178.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,301JPY
8:46pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥1 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
¥1,300
Open
¥1,302
Day's High
¥1,304
Day's Low
¥1,300
Volume
2,737,600
Avg. Vol
9,695,742
52-wk High
¥1,590
52-wk Low
¥1,222

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Masatsugu Nagato

68 2016 President, Representative Executive Officer, Director

Norito Ikeda

69 2016 President of Subsidiary, Director

Mitsuhiko Uehira

61 2017 President of Subsidiary, Director

Kunio Yokoyama

60 2016 President & Executive President of Subsidiary, Director

Yoshifumi Iwasaki

74 2016 Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President
Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd News

