Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd (6178.T)
6178.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,301JPY
8:46pm EDT
1,301JPY
8:46pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥1 (+0.08%)
¥1 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
¥1,300
¥1,300
Open
¥1,302
¥1,302
Day's High
¥1,304
¥1,304
Day's Low
¥1,300
¥1,300
Volume
2,737,600
2,737,600
Avg. Vol
9,695,742
9,695,742
52-wk High
¥1,590
¥1,590
52-wk Low
¥1,222
¥1,222
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masatsugu Nagato
|68
|2016
|President, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Norito Ikeda
|69
|2016
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Mitsuhiko Uehira
|61
|2017
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Kunio Yokoyama
|60
|2016
|President & Executive President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Yoshifumi Iwasaki
|74
|2016
|Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President
- Japan Post to invest funds from future group share sales for growth: CEO
- Japan Post to invest funds from future group share sales for growth - CEO
- Japan Post share sale raises $11.5 billion including overallotment
- UPDATE 1-Japan Post share sale raises $11.5 bln including overallotment
- BRIEF-Cathay Financial Holding acquires 1 mln shares in Japan Post Holdings for 1.32 bln yen