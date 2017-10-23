Komatsu Ltd (6301.T)
6301.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,577JPY
23 Oct 2017
3,577JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥77 (+2.20%)
¥77 (+2.20%)
Prev Close
¥3,500
¥3,500
Open
¥3,550
¥3,550
Day's High
¥3,581
¥3,581
Day's Low
¥3,548
¥3,548
Volume
2,305,800
2,305,800
Avg. Vol
3,509,476
3,509,476
52-wk High
¥3,581
¥3,581
52-wk Low
¥2,131
¥2,131
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kunio Noji
|70
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Tetsuji Ohashi
|63
|2013
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Mikio Fujitsuka
|62
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Representative Director
|
Yoshisada Takahashi
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer, Chief Director of Information Strategy
|
Yuichi Iwamoto
|2016
|Chief Technology Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Development