Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd (6305.T)
6305.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,710JPY
12:31am EDT
3,710JPY
12:31am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥50 (+1.37%)
¥50 (+1.37%)
Prev Close
¥3,660
¥3,660
Open
¥3,725
¥3,725
Day's High
¥3,735
¥3,735
Day's Low
¥3,700
¥3,700
Volume
478,800
478,800
Avg. Vol
989,448
989,448
52-wk High
¥3,735
¥3,735
52-wk Low
¥2,037
¥2,037
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tatsuro Ishizuka
|61
|2017
|Representative Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Board, Director
|
Kotaro Hirano
|59
|2017
|Representative Executive Officer, Executive President, Director
|
Tetsuo Katsurayama
|61
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance, Director
|
Yasushi Ochiai
|61
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Senior Director of Sales, Chief Director of Sales, Director of India Business, Director of Africa Business
|
Koji Sumioka
|62
|2017
|Rep Exec Officer, Exec Vice President, Chief Senior Dir of Biz Administration, Chief Dir of Biz Administration, Chief Dir of IT Promotion, Chief Dir of Operation Reform, Chief Dir of Export Mgmt, Dir