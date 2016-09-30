Kubota Corp (6326.T)
6326.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,073JPY
12:31am EDT
2,073JPY
12:31am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥38 (+1.84%)
¥38 (+1.84%)
Prev Close
¥2,036
¥2,036
Open
¥2,061
¥2,061
Day's High
¥2,076
¥2,076
Day's Low
¥2,055
¥2,055
Volume
2,028,600
2,028,600
Avg. Vol
3,585,752
3,585,752
52-wk High
¥2,080
¥2,080
52-wk Low
¥1,484
¥1,484
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masatoshi Kimata
|65
|2014
|President, Representative Director
|
Toshihiro Kubo
|64
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Human Resources & General Affairs, Chief Director of CSR, Manager of Headquarters Business Center, Representative Director
|
Satoshi Iida
|64
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Research & Development, Director
|
Shigeru Kimura
|63
|2014
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Planning, Director of Global IT Promotion, Director
|
Yuichi Kitao
|60
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Farm & Utility Machinery General Business, Director