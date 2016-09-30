Ebara Corp (6361.T)
6361.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,965JPY
12:27am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥55 (+1.41%)
Prev Close
¥3,910
Open
¥3,965
Day's High
¥3,980
Day's Low
¥3,955
Volume
298,900
Avg. Vol
628,349
52-wk High
¥3,980
52-wk Low
¥2,806
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Natsunosuke Yago
|66
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Toichi Maeda
|61
|2015
|President, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Akihiko Nagamine
|59
|2015
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Accounting & Finance
|
Atsuo Ohi
|60
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Fluid Machinery & Systems Company, Director
|
Manabu Tsujimura
|66
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director