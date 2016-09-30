Edition:
United States

Daikin Industries Ltd (6367.T)

6367.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

12,165JPY
12:04am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥210 (+1.76%)
Prev Close
¥11,955
Open
¥12,100
Day's High
¥12,170
Day's Low
¥12,040
Volume
438,600
Avg. Vol
809,380
52-wk High
¥12,180
52-wk Low
¥9,585

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Noriyuki Inoue

82 2014 Chairman of the Board, Global Group Representative Executive Officer

Masanori Togawa

68 2014 President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Koichi Takahashi

61 2014 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Accounting & Finance, Director

Yuan Fang

61 2016 Chairman of Subsidiary, Non-Executive Director

Masatsugu Minaka

64 2011 Executive Vice President, President of Subsidiary, Director
» More People

Daikin Industries Ltd News