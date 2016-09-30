Edition:
NTN Corp (6472.T)

6472.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

509JPY
12:27am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥9 (+1.80%)
Prev Close
¥500
Open
¥507
Day's High
¥510
Day's Low
¥506
Volume
3,015,300
Avg. Vol
5,204,877
52-wk High
¥604
52-wk Low
¥326

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hiroshi Ohkubo

63 2014 President, Representative Director

Keiji Ohashi

60 2015 Managing Director, Chief Director of Finance

Hironori Inoue

65 2015 Vice President, Representative Director

Fukumatsu Kometani

57 2015 Senior Managing Director

Itsushi Goto

57 2016 Managing Director
