NTN Corp (6472.T)
6472.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
509JPY
12:27am EDT
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hiroshi Ohkubo
|63
|2014
|President, Representative Director
|
Keiji Ohashi
|60
|2015
|Managing Director, Chief Director of Finance
|
Hironori Inoue
|65
|2015
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Fukumatsu Kometani
|57
|2015
|Senior Managing Director
|
Itsushi Goto
|57
|2016
|Managing Director