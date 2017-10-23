Jtekt Corp (6473.T)
6473.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,684JPY
23 Oct 2017
1,684JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥25 (+1.51%)
¥25 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
¥1,659
¥1,659
Open
¥1,687
¥1,687
Day's High
¥1,692
¥1,692
Day's Low
¥1,678
¥1,678
Volume
509,200
509,200
Avg. Vol
1,383,478
1,383,478
52-wk High
¥2,000
¥2,000
52-wk Low
¥1,412
¥1,412
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Seiichi Sudo
|66
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Tetsuo Agata
|64
|2013
|President, Representative Director
|
Masakazu Isaka
|64
|2013
|Vice President, Chief Director of Machine Tool & Mechatronics Business, Director
|
Seiho Kawakami
|63
|2013
|Vice President, Chief Director of Steering Business, Director
|
Atsushi Kume
|63
|2014
|Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Procurement